Wild Brawl Helps Kelani Jordan Retain TNA KO Title On WWE NXT

Kelani Jordan is still TNA Knockouts Champion after a frenzied victory over former titleholder Jordynne Grace.

Grace recently confronted Kelani while backstage at "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, citing issues with the reigning champion's change in attitude since claiming TNA gold at Victory Road. In response, Kelani claimed that Grace couldn't truly know her, given that they had limited conversations beforehand. When Kelani then mentioned that she was awaiting news on her next challenger, Grace seized the opening to suggest herself.

In the main event of this week's episode of "NXT," Kelani defended the Knockouts Championship against Grace, with the closing sequence including a Spanish Fly off the top rope. After Grace kicked out of Kelani's subsequent cover, the heated brawl between Trick Williams and NXT Champion Ricky Saints trickled to the ringside area, where the former launched the latter into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Kelani contemplated, but initially decided against, using her title belt as a weapon. This hesitancy allowed Grace deliver a German suplex for a near fall before Saints and Williams' fight trailed into and then out of the ring, with WWE officials following close by. Amidst the chaos, Kelani struck Grace with the Knockouts Title to secure the win.

Kelani captured the previously vacant TNA Knockouts Championship last month by outlasting several women in a battle royal, then defeating Lei Ying Lee (fka Xia Li) in a singles match at TNA Victory Road. Two weeks later, she successfully defended the title against Indi Hartwell at TNA Bound For Glory. Grace is a three-time Knockouts Champion, with her latest reign ending at the hands of Masha Slamovich at last year's Bound For Glory event. Grace failed to regain the title in their best two-out-of-three falls rematch at Turning Point 2024.