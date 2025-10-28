WWE NXT Results 10/28 - Two Titles On The Line, WWE Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 28, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Following her successful defense against Indi Hartwell at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12, Kelani Jordan will be putting the TNA Knockouts Championship on the line once again tonight as she defends against three time former titleholder Jordynne Grace. Jordan and Grace have met one another in a handful of increasingly tense verbal backstage confrontations with one another over the course of the last few weeks.

Kendal Grey will be putting the Evolve Women's Championship on the line for the first time on television since dethroning Kali Armstrong on the October 15 episode of "WWE Evolve" as she defends against Lash Legend. The pair came face-to-face with one another this past Saturday at "NXT" Halloween Havoc during a backstage verbal confrontation while Grey was in the middle of a conversation with Karmen Petrovic and Wren Sinclair.

"SmackDown" star Axiom will be going head-to-head with "WWE LFG" season one co-winner Jasper Troy in a Finals Match for the WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament to determine who will be titleholder El Grande Americano's next challenger. Axiom defeated Sean Legacy during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" in a semifinals match to secure his spot in tonight's bout, while Troy emerged victorious against TNA star Zachary Wentz.

Additionally, former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates Myles Borne and Tavion Heights will be squaring off with one another in singles competition.