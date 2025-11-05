WWE NXT Results 11/4 - Six Woman Tag Team Match, Je'Von Evans Takes On Saquon Shugars & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 4, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame of The Culling will be joining forces with Lola Vice to go head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. Paxley insisted that she spun the wheel and made the deal to reveal she would be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Vice much to the frustration of Dame during last Tuesday's edition of the show. Later that same night, Jayne, Henley, and Reid caused the title match between Paxley and Vice to end in a no contest when they blindsided the pair with an attack.
DarkState's Saquon Shugars will be competing in singles action for the first time since facing Shiloh Hill at a Live Event on October 4 in a match that ended in a no contest as he squares off with Je'Von Evans. Following a video call between himself and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, Evans found himself involved in a tense verbal confrontation with DarkState backstage that ended with Shugars challenging Evans to tonight's match in a video that was posted to the "NXT" Anonymous X account last Tuesday.
Additionally, the WWE Women's Speed Championship Tournament will be kicking off tonight to crown a new Women's Speed Champion after an injured Sol Ruca voluntarily relinquished the title last Tuesday in the midst of a conversation with "NXT" General Manager Ava.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Culling makes their way to the ring. Lola Vice and Fatal Influence follow.
Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley
Paxley and Jacy Jayne begin the action. The bell rings and Paxley and Jayne rock each other with forearms. Vice tags in and fires off knees on Jayne's midsection, then sends her crashing into the top turnbuckle face first. Jayne runs over Vice with a boot, then fires off stomps on her midsection and tags in Lainey Reid.
Dame tags in, but Reid runs her over with a crossbody. Dame responds with a clothesline to Reid and follows it up with a bodyslam, then connects with a shotgun dropkick on Dame. Paxley tags back in on her side, but Reid rocks Paxley with a superkick and tags in Henley. Henley and Reid deliver a hair whip to Paxley, and Henley delivers a kick to Paxley.
Vice tags in and fires off rapid fire kicks on Reid. Dame runs over Jayne with a boot, and Vice and Paxley deliver double hip attacks to Henley and Reid in the corner. Vice lands a kick on Reid, but Jayne tags in and fires off kicks on Vice. Henley tags in and continues wearing down Vice in the corner, but Jayne tags in and follows it up with a cannonball to Vice during the commercial break. Reid tags in and rocks Vice with a superkick before Henley tags back in and wears down Vice with a submission hold.
Back from the break, Reid delivers a blockbuster to Vice. Jayne tags in and runs over Vice with a knee strike, but Vice tags out to Paxley. Henley tags in on her side, but Paxley takes out Henley, Reid, and Jayne. Reid takes a cheap forearm strike on Paxley from the outside, and Henley pins her. Dame breaks the fall.
Everyone begins brawling with one another, but Paxley delivers a boot to Henley's midsection. Henley responds with a knee to Paxley's midsection, but Dame and Jayne tag in. Jayne runs over Dame with the Rolling Encore for the win.
Winners: Fatal Influence
