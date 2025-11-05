WWE NXT Results 11/4 - Six Woman Tag Team Match, Je'Von Evans Takes On Saquon Shugars & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on November 4, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame of The Culling will be joining forces with Lola Vice to go head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. Paxley insisted that she spun the wheel and made the deal to reveal she would be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Vice much to the frustration of Dame during last Tuesday's edition of the show. Later that same night, Jayne, Henley, and Reid caused the title match between Paxley and Vice to end in a no contest when they blindsided the pair with an attack.

DarkState's Saquon Shugars will be competing in singles action for the first time since facing Shiloh Hill at a Live Event on October 4 in a match that ended in a no contest as he squares off with Je'Von Evans. Following a video call between himself and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, Evans found himself involved in a tense verbal confrontation with DarkState backstage that ended with Shugars challenging Evans to tonight's match in a video that was posted to the "NXT" Anonymous X account last Tuesday.

Additionally, the WWE Women's Speed Championship Tournament will be kicking off tonight to crown a new Women's Speed Champion after an injured Sol Ruca voluntarily relinquished the title last Tuesday in the midst of a conversation with "NXT" General Manager Ava.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Culling makes their way to the ring. Lola Vice and Fatal Influence follow.