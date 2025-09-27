WWE NXT Star Kelani Jordan Wins TNA Knockouts World Title At Victory Road

"TNA" has a new Knockouts Champion in "WWE NXT" Superstar Kelani Jordan. She defeated Léi Ying Lee (formerly known as Xia Li in WWE) at Victory Road to become champion.

Earlier in the night, Ash By Elegance unexpectedly vacated her championship. While she didn't go into detail, she said "I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So with that being said, I'm stepping away from in-ring competition. And with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title." She was originally scheduled to defend her title against Masha Slamovich, who is currently under investigation by TNA for domestic violence allegations.

With the title being vacated suddenly, an impromptu battle royal took place to determine the two women who would compete for the title. Heather By Elegance, M By Elegance, Jody Threat, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, Xia Brookside, and Lili La Pescidita competed alongside Lee and Jordan in a match that lasted less than five minutes. Indi Hartwell will be challenging for the title at Bound For Glory and was the special guest referee for the match between Jordan and Lee. Following the match, Ash By Elegance held Jordan's hand in the air.

Jordan was the inaugural NXT North American Champion and she held the title for 140 days. WWE and TNA have a multi-year partnership. Since the partnership began, NXT's Jacy Jayne has held the Knockouts title (Ash defeated her last month at "NXT Heatwave") and Trick Williams is the current World Champion. This week on "NXT", a TNA invasion began with several TNA talent showing up at the WWE Performance Center.