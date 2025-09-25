Former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations

TNA's Masha Slamovich has spoken for the first time since reports emerged that she is being investigated by TNA over abuse allegations.

Slamovich, in her post on X, stated that she and her former partner AKIRA were in a "toxic and mutually destructive relationship" and apologized for her actions, taking responsibility for them.

"Up until the beginning of this year, I was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship. We hurt each other deeply, and in private moments, failed to treat each other with the consideration and respect we both deserve. I take responsibility for my actions and I am sorry, embarrassed, and ashamed of the role I played in our relationship and the way things turned out. In the time since, I have sought help to reflect on this time and deal with conflict in more mature, healthier, and sustainable ways. I apologize to those that I let down, including my former partner. I hope he is able to heal. This will be my only statement on the matter," she said in her post.

Slamovich has reportedly been barred from making any further appearances on TNA television pending the investigation. She last wrestled in TNA on the September 18 edition of Impact, teaming up with The IInspiration. Slamovich is a former TNA Knockouts Champion, a title which she held for 267 days before losing it earlier this year.

AKIRA, in his post on X, revealed that he had experienced emotional pain, betrayal, and personal struggles, including suicidal thoughts and exploitation by someone he trusted. He acknowledged the support of friends who helped him survive and stated that he has "grown" as a person since the ordeal. AKIRA is also a wrestler, who was previously a part of GCW and, more recently, in MLW.