TNA Opens Investigation Into Abuse Allegations Against Masha Slamovich

Tuesday morning, allegations emerged on social media accusing former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich of domestic violence against her former partner, independent wrestler AKIRA (real name Alexander James Atkisson). According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the posts have resulted in TNA launching an official investigation. Additionally, Slamovich has been removed from several scheduled appearances, based on details from F4WOnline.

The accusation was made by a friend of Atkisson's, who posted a series of text message screenshots and photos implying that Slamovich, whose real name is Anna Khozina, was physically violent towards Atkisson. The former MLW star later went public with his own lengthy statement on X, discussing his extensive emotional distress but not directly addressing any allegations of physical abuse.

Khozina has been under contract with TNA for the past four years. She won the TNA Knockouts Championship last October, holding the belt until her loss against WWE's Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary in July. As of September 20, Khozina was on tour in Europe. On the same day the allegations emerged, she had been recognized as part of Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual top 500 list for her work in intergender matches over the last year.

Atkisson was formerly contracted to MLW, and he's also spent time in GCW, CZW, and CMLL. Earlier this month, he took part in CZW's annual Tournament of Death but lost in the semi-final round. Atkisson also had a stint with international promotion Big Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year, capturing the company's Death Match Heavyweight Championship for more than four months.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.