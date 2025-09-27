Ash By Elegance Vacates TNA Knockouts World Title, Steps Away From In-Ring Competition

At "TNA" Victory Road, Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance shocked everyone by vacating her title. She was originally scheduled to face Masha Slamovich, but the match was canceled as Slamovich is currently under investigation by the promotion.

It was announced earlier today that the champion had an announcement. When she addressed the crowd, she stated that life hands you curveballs. "I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So with that being said, I'm stepping away from in-ring competition. And with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title."

There was an impromptu battle royal with the final two participants getting a shot at the Knockouts title later tonight. Léi Ying Lee and Kelani Jordan were the last two standing. As a result of the battle royal taking place tonight, they moved the Knockouts Tag Title match to Thursday's IMPACT. Ash By Elegance won the championship at "NXT" Heatwave when she defeated Slamovich and Jacy Jane in a Triple Threat match.