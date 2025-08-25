TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne Dethroned At WWE NXT Heatwave

Jacy Jayne has been the queen of both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling over the last month, as dual champion of both promotions. Unfortunately, Jacy's luggage will be much lighter as she travels home from Lowell, MA.

Ash By Elegance was able to use the chaos of the various factions at ringside during Sunday's TNA Knockouts Championship Match at WWE NXT Heatwave, pinning Masha Slamovich to win her first Knockouts Title. Jayne hit Slamovich with a rolling forearm, but was pulled out of the ring before the fall could be counted. The former WWE 24/7 Champion played up a forearm shot from a member of Fatal Attraction, which got not only Fatal Attraction, but also Ash's Elegance faction tossed from ringside, opening up Slamovich for a Moonsault while Jayne was incapacitated on the floor. After Ash's victory, TNA President Carlos Silva celebrated at ringside, after 36 days of the title being held hostage by Jayne. Jayne won the title 36 days ago at TNA Slammiversary, where she defeated Slamovich.

While the win marks Ash's first TNA Knockouts Championship, she's also the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion, alongside Heather By Elegance. Jayne is not out of the woods yet, as she'll face Lola Vice, who won an NXT Women's Title match earlier in the night, besting Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan.