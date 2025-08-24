Lola Vice Earns Shot At WWE NXT Women's Title

The "WWE NXT" women's division keeps heating up, as Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice took to Sunday's Heatwave opener to determine the Number One Contender for the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship. After a Triple Threat full of dives, Hip-notic attacks, and submission holds, Vice walked out standing tall, now Jacy Jayne's next challenger.

Parker's signature aggression opened the match, and the OTM member planted some aggressive strikes before landing a double Tear Drop onto the competition. When Parker failed to capitalize with a pin cover, however, Jordan took control with her signature dives and aerial moves. Jordan temporarily wrapped up the more experienced Vice in a one-legged Boston Crab, but Vice, not one to be overshadowed, fought back with a Dragon Screw attempt on Jordan. Vice continued to establish her lead with a series of kicks and hip strikes. Despite their best efforts at establishing match dominance, however, a three-person Superplex laid out all challengers.

Jordan was the first to recover, but her split-legged Moonsault attempt was countered when Parker got her knees up. Parker attempted to land Hip-notic, but instead ran into a kick from Vice. Jordan capitalized on the distraction to take Vice for a spin in a fireman's carry, and the match seemed to be over as Jordan ascended to the top for a 450 Splash. Vice countered Jordan's dive into a submission, only letting go to dodge an incoming Hip-notic from Parker. Vice snatched Parker into a roll-up pin for a quick victory moments after.

With her victory, Vice is now the Number One Contender for Jayne's "NXT" Women's Championship. It is unclear when Vice will be eligible to cash in her opportunity, but it will be after Sunday's scheduled Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship, which will see Jayne defend against Ash by Elegance and Masha Slamovich.