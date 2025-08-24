WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Full & Final Card

The summer of WWE rolls on with "WWE NXT" Heatwave, which emanates from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 24. In total, the Heatwave card boasts six matches, with talents from "NXT," "WWE LFG," TNA, and WWE's main roster competing.

Double champion Jacy Jayne will be in action as she defends her TNA Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance (formerly WWE's Dana Brooke) and "The Russian Dynamite" Masha Slamovich. Jayne, who also reigns as the NXT Women's Champion, defeated Slamovich in a Winner Takes All match at TNA Slammiversary to additionally claim the TNA title. On the TNA side, she has since retained the Knockouts Championship against both Slamovich and Ash by disqualification, thus a triple threat was made for Heatwave. Elsewhere, the number one contender to Jayne's NXT Women's Championship will be determined through a three-way involving Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker.

As for NXT Champion Oba Femi, he will put his respective title on the line against Je'Von Evans. The "bouncy" performer last challenged Femi for the title in a triple threat at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. This time, a victory over Trick Williams has earned him a one-on-one title shot.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will also be at stake as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defend their titles against two yet-to-be-confirmed members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James). This comes after DarkState unleashed a pair of attacks on the reigning champions.

In non-title competition, Blake Monroe heads into her first WWE premium live event singles match, with Jordynne Grace standing across the ring from her. Monroe initially came into WWE as an ally to Grace, but at WWE Evolution, she turned on "The Juggernaut" and cost her the NXT Women's Championship.

Finally, it will be a battle of borders when former USA Olympians Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele take on Canada's Chelsa Green and Ethan Page, the latter of whom holds the NXT North American Championship, in a mixed tag bout. For Steele, a winner of "WWE LFG" season one, this will mark her WWE PLE debut.