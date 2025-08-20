WWE LFG Winner Tyra Mae Steele Set For Mixed Tag Match At Heatwave

A peace deal between Canada and the United States could not be reached on this week's episode of "WWE NXT." As a result, representatives of the two countries will now face off in a mixed tag match at "NXT" Heatwave.

Heading into their "peace treaty," Canadians Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page intended to squash their beef with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, both of whom previously represented the USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Page even praised Heights for his continued efforts in becoming a solo in-ring star. At the same time, Page raised issue with Heights' background, which he claimed to be a celebration of "losers," whereas professional wrestling only recognizes championship gold like Page's current title.

Tensions between the two sides later boiled over when Green referred to Steele as a "so-called" Olympic gold medalist, to which Steele ran down her legitimate accolades in amateur wrestling and reminded Green that she could take her down at any time and place. When Green then reverted to a more tranquil tone, Heights called her out for it and incited another argument with Page. Before things turned physical, "NXT" General Manager Ava emerged from backstage and confirmed that the duos would meet in the ring once more, this time for a mixed tag bout at "NXT" Heatwave on August 24.

Following the announcement, Green and Page gained the upper hand by beating down Steele and Heights, though their momentum didn't last long as the former Olympians cinched in a pair of ankle locks. For Steele, Heatwave will mark her WWE premium live event debut, having just recently earned an "NXT" contract by winning season one of "WWE LFG."