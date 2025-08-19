WWE NXT Results 8/19 - NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match, Philadelphia Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 19, 2025, coming to you live from The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

With "NXT" Heatwave right around the corner on August 24, NXT Champion Oba Femi will find out who will be challenging him for his title at the upcoming Premium Live Event, as TNA World Champion Trick Williams collides with Je'Von Evans in a Number One Contenders Match. Williams and Evans have had their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, feeling as though they should be the one who gets the next shot at Femi's title.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura will both be returning to action tonight as they square off against one another in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Tensions between the former friends turned rivals have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, culminating during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" when Briggs challenged Inamura to tonight's match leading to a massive pull apart brawl between them.

North American Champion Ethan Page will be joining forces with Chelsea Green to face former No Quarter Catch Crew member Tavion Heights and "WWE LFG" Season One co-winner Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Amidst the issues between Page and Heights over the past couple of weeks, Heights revealed that he had recruited Steele to be an ally last week after Page had previously enlisted the help of Green.

NXT Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne will be joining forces with her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx to go head-to-head with TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance as their fellow TNA star Masha Slamovich serves as special guest referee. As cracks have continued to form in the relationship between Jayne, Henley, and Nyx, Ash and Slamovich watched from the crowd last Tuesday as the former two women came up short to Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan having previously made it clear that they both have their eyes on Jayne's TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will be meeting with one another ahead of their match at Heatwave.