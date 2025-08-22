WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

After holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship for just over 30 days thus far, 60% of the Wrestling Inc. staff believe that Jayne will retain the title against both Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance this upcoming Sunday. Although many fans have been mixed on Jayne being positioned as "NXT's" top female star, there's no doubt that WWE is interested in keeping the 29-year-old and Fatal Influence a strong unit for the time being, and having her lose the championship this early would diminish their credibility.

Since Jayne became TNA Knockouts World Champion, Slamovich and Elegance both defeated her in singles action, but the former Toxic Attraction star would retain her gold due to each contest ending in a disqualification. Therefore, with triple threat matches operating under no disqualifications or count-outs, WWE is trying to create the impression that Jayne is in danger of losing her title at Heatwave, but we expect that both Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx will involve themselves in the contest in order to help Jayne pickup the victory. Although it could be argued that a triple threat match provides WWE with the opportunity to have the title change hands without pinning Jayne, it still feels too early to have Slamovich win the belt back, especially because she was the competitor that Jayne defeated to become champion.

It's uncertain how long Jayne will continue to hold both titles, but 60% of us feel it's unlikely for her dominant reign to come to an end this weekend, and that WWE will look to extend her days with the TNA Knockouts World Championship before eventually losing it. The other 40% have all put their faith in Slamovich, with nobody picking the former Dana Brooke.

