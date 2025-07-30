Ethan Page Escapes WWE NXT With NA Title

Ethan Page escaped Santino Marella (and his Cobra) to retain this NXT North American Championship in this week's "WWE NXT" main event.

For the first time since 2014, Santino Marella entered a WWE ring to challenge Page for the NXT North American Championship following their confrontation last week. Marella seized early control with a pair of arm drags and a few quick roll-ups. In response, the defending champion fought back with a big boot and a headlock, which the WWE veteran countered into an airplane spin. When Page then looked for Twisted Grin, Marella again countered, this time with a stunner.

In the match's closing moments, Marella launched himself onto Page, who lay on the outside floor. Upon their return to the ring, Marella then unleashed the Cobra, though the referee stopped him before it could strike. As the referee's turned his back from Page to do so, Page thumbed Marella in the eye and followed up with a Twisted Grin for the win, which now extends his reign to 64 days.

Last week, Page unveiled a new version of the NXT North American Championship, ditching the maroon-strapped belt for one marked with the Canadian flag on the strap. Naturally, Page began boasting in Canadian pride, so much so that he prepared to sing the country's national anthem. Marella, a fellow Canadian and TNA's Director of Authority, however, interrupted under the belief that the aforementioned title should be in the hands of someone with respect, like himself.

Marella, now 51 years old, continues to wrestle on a part-time basis, with his most recent non-WWE match taking shape in AAA alongside "NXT" star Lola Vice earlier this month.