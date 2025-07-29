WWE NXT Results 7/29 - North American Championship On The Line, Lash Legend Faces Fallon Henley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 29, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at "NXT" The Great American Bash on July 12 as he defends against Santino Marella. Not only will this mark Marella's first match in WWE since he competed in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble under the moniker of Santina Marella, but he also found himself involved in a verbal confrontation with Page during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" when he interrupted Page's unveiling of a new Canadian inspired North American Championship belt design.

Two members of Fatal Influence will be in action tonight, as Fallon Henley collides with Lash Legend while Jazmyn Nyx goes head-to-head with Jaida Parker. Legend and Parker both confronted Fatal Influence as NXT Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne gloated about holding both titles with Henley and Nyx flanking her, prompting a brawl to break out between Parker, Legend, and Fatal Influence.