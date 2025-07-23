WWE NXT NA Champ Ethan Page Debuts Proudly Canadian Belt Design, Confronted By Santino

Ethan Page debuted a new North American Championship belt before getting confronted by TNA's Director of Authority, Santino Marella, during "WWE NXT."

Page has been champion since dethroning Ricky Saints on May 27, having since made three defenses including a Falls Count Anywhere match with Saints at Great American Bash, and sought to celebrate his 57 days as champion on Tuesday with a segment dedicated to his reign.

He would describe the title's history before he held it, maintaining that he was the best of the bunch and wanted a title to reflect its holder's heritage; Page then unveiled the new North American title belt, discarding the maroon-strapped belt to the floor as he brandished his new one – the single difference between the belts being a Canadian flag painted onto the strap, with the same North American continent plating as before.

With his new title in hand, Page continued to talk against "USA" chants with specific fervor for his home nation, only to then be interrupted by the returning Marella as he started singing the national anthem. Marella, himself a Canadian, then proceeded to stay in character and claim he was from Italy, but was actually a current resident of Canada and felt he was doing the country a disservice by sowing dissent.

He said that the title belonged to someone who has respect and dignity, laying down the challenge to take it from him during next week's episode. Page agreed and said they could get things started right away, only to turn into a Cobra from Marella to end the segment. Their match was subsequently announced, confirming Marella will challenge for the North American title in his first WWE match in five years, and his first singles opportunity for a WWE title in 13 years.