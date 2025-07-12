Ethan Page Beats Ricky Saints At WWE NXT Great American Bash, Retains Men's NA Title

Ethan Page is still the "WWE NXT" North American Champion after defeating nemesis Ricky Saints in their rubber match at Great American Bash on Saturday. The pair fought under a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation and they fought throughout the arena before Page sent Saints off the stage with a huge Ego's Edge through tables set up below to lay him out and get the pin on the challenger.

The pair started off in the ring with Saints going after the champion immediately, but they soon spilled out into the crowd. They fought into the bar area of the arena where Saints dodged an Ego's Edge and sent the champion into a post and smacked his face off the bar before sending him through a merchandise table. They fought back into the ring, where Page put a chair around Saints' neck and sent him into the ring post, targeting his throat once again. Saints took the steel guardrail off its hinges and put it in the ring.

Saints sent Page face-first into chairs set up in the ring, but Page kicked out. The champion sent Saints spine-first across the top of two chairs and then suplexed him into the guardrail set up in the corner. Page set up more chairs and Saints hit a powerbomb off the turnbuckle to Page on top of them, but Page kicked out.

The pair fought backstage once again, and Saints accidentally bumped into Jasper Troy and was slammed onto a road case for his trouble. Back on the stage, Saints tried to regain momentum with a tornado DDT, even kicking off the referee for leverage, but it wasn't enough. Page was able to hit the big Ego's Edge and pinned Saints in the rubble for the victory.