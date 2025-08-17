Another WWE X AEW Worlds Collide Crossover Event Announced For September

Following the success of the first installment, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will return with more cross-promotional action, this time at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The announcement was made during the broadcast of AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which also included a number of WWE and AAA stars. The upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event will take place on Friday, September 12, with a start time of 10pm ET. For WWE fans, this will follow the broadcast of "WWE SmackDown," which emanates from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia from 8 to 10pm ET on the same night. Advertised talents for that show include Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes.

Given that Worlds Collide airs on the same night as "SmackDown," it is possible that some of the blue brand's roster will be pulled from their usual duties to instead perform on the Worlds Collide stage. As of now, no matches have been announced for the cross-promotional show. The platform in which Worlds Collide will air is also unconfirmed, though the previous one streamed worldwide on WWE's YouTube channel. Ticket sales for the upcoming Worlds Collide event begin on August 22.

At TripleMania XXXIII, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo defeated WWE's Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee (with help from AJ Styles) to retain his title. Elsewhere, The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh bested NXT's Lola Vice and her partners, AAA's Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa, in a mixed tag bout.