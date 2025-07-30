Tavion Heights Wins Freedom From NQCC On WWE NXT

No Quarter Catch Crew lost another member as Tavion Heights defeated Charlie Dempsey during "WWE NXT" to earn his freedom from the faction.

Following his failed attempt at Oba Femi's NXT Championship in May, Myles Borne became the first to leave NQCC with a June 3, 2-1 win under British Rounds Rules against Dempsey.

Since then, Heights had made it clear he wanted to follow in his former tag team partner's footsteps, though once again Dempsey pushed back on the idea before a match was made between the pair. Dempsey got the win on July 8, though a rematch had since been set for this week's episode during a segment last week, with the stipulation that Heights can leave with a victory or he has to remain in the NQCC "with a smile on your face" in defeat.

The bout itself saw Dempsey look to ground Heights and wear him down, with Heights looking to be more explosive and having his momentum stifled; Dempsey threw him into the steel steps, thrusting him back into the ring to continue wearing him down with Boston Crab variations. Heights managed to roll out of the submission, breaking into speed and hitting a flying clothesline, followed by a Death Valley Driver and a bell-to-belly suplex to secure the winning pinfall.

Heights is now free to leave NQCC, and with Borne having already left it's just Dempsey and Wren Sinclair left within the group. Time will tell what that spells for the NQCC going forward.