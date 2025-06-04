Myles Borne Wins Freedom In Rounds Match On WWE NXT

Myles Borne overcame Charlie Dempsey 2-1 under British Rounds Rules to break free of No Quarter Catch Crew during "WWE NXT."

Following his unsuccessful challenge for Oba Femi's NXT Championship at Battleground, Borne made it clear he wanted to continue carving out his singles career. However, Dempsey sought to quell that ambition and use him for NQCC's tag team goals, prompting Borne to make the challenge for a Rounds match to settle the dispute. They entered the bout together as a group, with Tavion Heights and Wren Sinclair taking turns cornering each of them between rounds, and commentary putting over how the stipulation better suited the former Heritage Cup Champion, Dempsey, better.

Despite that, Borne took the lead with a pinning combination halfway through the opening round. Dempsey got back in the fight to make it 1-1 in the third round – not without its own controversy, as Dempsey delivered a knee to Borne's gut after the bell had rung to conclude round two – after taking a page from his father's playbook to deliver a Regal-Plex for the fall.

He sought to push his ill-gotten advantage over Borne in the fourth round, delivering a shotgun dropkick to the knees at the opening of the round and looking for a quick fall to wrap things up. But Borne would ultimately win out, dropping Dempsey to the mat to secure the winning pinfall. After the match, Dempsey turned down a handshake with Borne, who is now free to leave NQCC and continue as he pleases.