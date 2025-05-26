Oba Femi Flattens Myles Borne, Retains WWE NXT Tite At Battleground PLE

Myles Borne gave it his all in the ring in Tampa, Florida, but it wasn't enough, and Oba Femi successfully retained his NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" Battleground. Borne shocked the world by winning a number one contender's battle royal on "NXT" a few weeks ago, but the No Quarter Catch Crew member couldn't get the job done on Sunday.

Borne hung in there with Femi at the beginning of the match and gained steam throughout for an impressive showing. At one point, Borne hit a dropkick to Femi, who bounced off the ring apron. Borne went for a dive, but Femi caught him with an elbow. Borne hit a powerslam a la Randy Orton to the champion, but Femi kicked out. The challenger then hit a standing moonsault but was caught and hit with a massive chokeslam.

The pair traded falls until Femi regained momentum after kicking out of a frog splash with an uppercut and a power bomb. Femi tossed Borne around the ring, then hit two more Fall From Grace powerbombs for the win.