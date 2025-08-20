Je'Von Evans Earns WWE NXT Title Shot At Heatwave

Je'Von Evans will face NXT Champion Oba Femi at Heatwave on Sunday after a big win over TNA Champion Trick Williams that involved a huge table spot during the main event of "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Both Williams and Evans faced off against Femi in a triple threat match for the title at Stand & Deliver in April, but this time, Evans will face "The Ruler" one-one-one.

Evans and the TNA Champion started off their match hot, and Evans started bleeding from his mouth during the opening sequences of the bout. The pair battled back-and-forth and Williams tried to take control, but Evans countered and delivered a series of chops to the champion in the corner. Evans flew over the top rope to wipe out Williams on the outside, but when he jumped up on the ropes again, Williams intercepted him, and threw him, sending Evans flying backwards through the commentary desk in a scary spot.

Officials checked on "The Young OG" at ringside during a picture-in-picture break, and he was able to slowly get back in the ring. He hit Williams with a suicide dive and a frog splash, but Williams kicked out. Williams attempted to battle back with a big right hand, then a Rock Bottom, but it was Evans to hit a cutter, followed by one from the top rope, for the victory.