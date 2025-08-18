Backstage Report On Creative Plans For AEW Forbidden Door 2025

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 is currently set to have nine matches, with some of the biggest bouts being the "Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF match for the AEW World Championship, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, and the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match. However, according to a report from "Wrestling Observer Radio," the current card had a significant change but one match is confirmed to be the main event.

Bryan Alvarez presumed that the Lights-Out Steel Cage match will go on last as the main event, which Dave Meltzer seemed to agree with. "It should. It's interesting, so it's gonna be Darby, it's gonna be Will Ospreay, it's gonna be Kenny Omega, Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against Claudio, Moxley, Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd," he noted. "It's interesting because almost everyone in this match is injured. I mean, a few are, you know. The Young Bucks, Moxley isn't and Darby isn't, but you know, Tanahashi." Meltzer then added that the cage match will take notes from the Japanese version of the bout.

Recently, Copeland and Cage reunited, and are now tagging together again to take care of Cage's former stablemates, Sabian and Wayne. However, Meltzer claimed that this match was supposed to have a bigger stipulation. "I can tell you for sure the original plan was for them to get a win to build to a championship match; that may not happen," he claimed, noting that despite the obvious end to the bout, it's a massive opportunity for Sabian and Wayne.

