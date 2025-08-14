Cope And Christian To Reunite For AEW Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will officially reunite after hugging it out in the ring on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday for a tag team match at Forbidden Door. Copeland may have been feuding with FTR and Stokely Hathaway, but he'll team with his lifelong friend to take on ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The Patriarchy turned heel on Cage at All In after Wayne and Cage failed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Hurt Syndicate. Wayne attacked Cage, but before he and Sabian could hit him with a con-chair-to, Cope made his return to AEW to rescue Cage. He told Cage to go "find himself" after the rescue.

The pair reunited on Wednesday when it was Cage to make the save on Copeland's behalf following his match with Hathaway. Cage ran off FTR with Spike, the nail-studded bat. Cope and Cage stared each other down for a moment, before Cage passed off the bat to his friend, and they embraced in the ring. The match for Forbidden Door was made official later on in the night.