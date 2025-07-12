Cope Returns, Saves Christian From Disloyal Patriarchy After AEW All In Tag Title Loss

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are still AEW World Tag Team Champions after a chaotic triple threat tag team match involving quite a bit of interference, and a post-match angle involving the return of Adam Copeland, at All In Texas. The Hurt Syndicate, with MVP and MJF at ringside, faced off against JetSpeed's Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight and The Patriachy's Nick Wayne and Christian Cage, with Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian also at ringside. FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood were on commentary.

The match was chaotic, with teams pulling one another out of the ring to beat each other down, including Lashley sending Knight face-first onto the ring steps at one point. Toward the end of the bout, Lashley shoved Cage into FTR on commentary, enraging Hardwood and Wheeler. Back in the ring, Lashley missed a spear and Cage attempted a Killswitch, but Lashley connected with a second spear attempt for The Hurt Syndicate to retain.

Following the match, the Patriarchy was confronted by FTR. Instead of fighting back, Wayne hit Cage, betraying him, instead, as Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian laughed. They set Cage up for the Con-Chair-To, but right before Wayne was about to hit it, Cope's music hit and he ran down with Janice, the bat. He ran off FTR and Wayne and hit a spear to Sabian. He threw down Janice as he stared at Cage before getting on the mic to tell him to "go find himself."