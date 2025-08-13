AEW Dynamite Results 8/13 - Adam Page & MJF Meet With Each Other, Jon Moxley Takes On Kevin Knight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 13, 2025, coming to you from the Andrew J Brady Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!

Reigning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be meeting with longtime rival MJF in the ring tonight as "The Salt Of The Earth" continues to hold onto his contract for a future AEW World Championship match at any time and place of his choosing. The two men encountered one another during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" when MJF defeated Mark Briscoe only for Page to come to Mark's aid after MJF looked to continue beating him down and a brawl subsequently broke out between them.

Following his victory against "Speedball" Mike Bailey last Wednesday, Jon Moxley looks to score another win tonight as he squares off with Speedball's tag team partner Kevin Knight. Darby Allin sent a message to Moxley after his defeat of Speedball, stuffing his Death Riders stablemate Wheeler Yuta into a body bag and leaving a note for him that made it clear he wanted to meet him in the ring at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on August 24.

After himself, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood defeated Josh Fuller, Ryan Zukko, and Joe Keys this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Stokely Hathaway looks to secure another win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Cope. Hathaway and FTR have continued to mock Cope over the course of the past few weeks for his inability to get within 200 feet of Wheeler and Hathaway thanks to a restraining order the pair filed against him a few weeks ago.