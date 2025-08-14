Will Ospreay Returns To AEW Dynamite, Teaming With NJPW Legend At Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay returned and laid down a challenge for a Lights Out Steel Cage match with the Death Riders at Forbidden Door during "AEW Dynamite."

Jon Moxley picked up his second singles win on the trot over Kevin Knight after almost 14 minutes of action, having defeated his tag team partner "Speedball" Mike Bailey during last week's show.

Moxley secured victory via submission, keeping hold of the lock after the bell had rung and thus prompting Bailey to come into the ring and break things up. Wheeler Yuta then attacked Bailey from behind, throwing him out of the ring before Darby Allin's music hit to precede his entrance.

Allin emerged with a skateboard and a bodybag in hand, knocking Yuta out with the former before trapping him in the latter. He then looked for a coffin drop to Yuta – while he was still in the bag – but Claudio Castagnoli emerged to take out Allin. Castagnoli then put Allin in the bag, hitting a spinning slam to him and continuing their beatdown until Ospreay made his return and made the save.

Ospreay then took to the microphone to address the retreating Death Riders, saying that if Moxley didn't want to take up Allin's challenge for a singles bout, then he challenges him to get "some of his friends" while Ospreay gets "some of my friends" to have a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door in London.

The segment ended with Ospreay and Allin stood together, indicating Ospreay has found his first 'friend' in the matter. In a later backstage segment, Ospreay confirmed that NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi would be joining his team, adding that he had a couple of other names he had to finalize.

Before the end of the show, it was confirmed that Ospreay's team will be Allin, Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. For the Death Riders, it will be Moxley, Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd and the Young Bucks.

Ospreay was returning just weeks after saying he had to take some time off to rehabilitate a neck injury, but he did promise at the time he aimed to be back in time for Forbidden Door.