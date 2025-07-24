AEW's Will Ospreay Says He's Out With Neck Injury, Promises Return By Forbidden Door

After he left AEW All In Texas on a stretcher, Will Ospreay revealed on "AEW Dynamite" that he will need to take some time off to heal from two herniated disks in his neck. Ospreay wasn't on last week's episode of the show, but reports began to circulate that he would be taking time off following the pay-per-view.

Ospreay returned to "Dynamite" in Chicago and told Tony Schiavone during an in-ring interview that he had been dealing with neck issues for around 10 months, but had kept it quiet from anyone in the company, as he wanted to get AEW "over the finish line" and help "Hangman" Adam Page wrestle the AEW World Championship away from Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

He said after he was "rushed to the emergency room" after All In, he got an MRI, which revealed two herniated disks that had gone into his spinal cord. Ospreay said that every doctor he had spoken to said it's treatable, and he should be cleared for Forbidden Door in London on August 24. Ospreay said that where he comes from, it's "an eye for an eye," so he'd be coming back to take on the Death Riders.

During the main event Texas Death match for the title at All In, Ospreay came out to help Page and was attacked by Claudio Castagnoli, who put a chair around his neck and stomped on it. Ospreay was stretchered out of the arena, and Page thanked him during his promo on the following episode of "Dynamite."