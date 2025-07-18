Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Will Ospreay Following All In 2025

AEW All In Texas took its toll on a number of All Elite Wrestling's top stars, and while the event was an overwhelming success for the company, not everyone came out of it unscathed. One of the biggest names in question was former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, who along with Swerve Strickland, defeated The Young Bucks to take away their titles as Executive Vice-Presidents of the company. However, he was brutally attacked by the Death Riders during the main event of the show as he attempted to help Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley.

It was recently reported that Ospreay had been hurting heading into All In Texas, with the "Aerial Assassin" set to have some time off over the next few weeks. However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported Ospreay's injuries are actually worse than what people originally believed. Sources in AEW thought that Ospreay would be out for at least a month, but Meltzer believes there is currently no timeframe on how long he will be out of action for. With that said, Ospreay is traveling to the United States next week to meet with a doctor in order to give him and AEW a better idea of how long he will be out of action.

The timing couldn't have been worse for Ospreay as AEW's next pay-per-view will be the Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling in London, England on August 24, a show that he was supposed to be a focal point of given he is the only prominent wrestler featured on the event poster. Ospreay will likely be able to promotion for the event in the weeks leading up to it if he is forced to stay in England and rehab his injuries, and will also be able to spend more time with his stepson, especially considering that his fiancée Alex Windsor has just started making regular appearances on AEW programming after signing a full-time deal with the company in June.