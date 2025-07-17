Backstage News On Why Will Ospreay Was Absent From AEW Dynamite, Written Off At All In

AEW's Will Ospreay was written off television at the All In pay-per-view, and a new report has revealed the reason behind it.

Ospreay was injured in storyline during the main event of All In and was stretchered out of the arena. "Fightful Select" has disclosed that the English star was written off because he has been working through some minor injuries and will need time away to recover. The report added that sources informed the outlet that the former AEW International Champion will be out for more than a month, although no exact return date was given. Ospreay didn't feature on the "AEW Dynamite" following All In. A few weeks ago, Ospreay broke his nose during his match with Swerve Strickland, but returned to the promotion in quick time.

Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland at All In, where the duo got the better of former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. He featured once again in the main event between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, after the Death Riders tried to help their leader, Moxley, in the match. He was first taken out by Gabe Kidd, then had a chair placed around his neck by Claudio Castagnoli, and was stretchered out of the arena.

Ospreay wasn't the only star who tried to even the odds against the Death Riders and give Page a chance to win the world title. Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson returned to the promotion later in the match, as did Darby Allin. Danielson, disguised in a mask, attacked Kidd, Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, and Allin followed with a Coffin Drop on them.