AEW Dynamite Results 7/16 - Adam Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs Face The Death Riders, Toni Storm Appears
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 16, 2025, coming to you live from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!
After a hard fought battle in a Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW All In this past Saturday that saw a number of other names get involved including The Death Riders, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin Bryan Danielson, "Hangman" Adam Page managed to regain the AEW World Championship for the first time since losing it on May 9, 2022. Not only will Page be appearing for the first time since with something on his mind to share, but he will also be joining forces with Mark Briscoe and one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Powerhouse Hobbs to take on Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in trios competition.
Elsewhere, "Timeless" Toni Storm emerged victorious against multi champion and winner of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Mercedes Mone at All In to retain her AEW Women's World Champion and continue her 150+ day reign as titleholder. Following such, she will be appearing on tonight's show to give a victory speech to the AEW fanbase.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as "Hangman" Adam Page makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Adam Page
Fans tell Page that he deserves it, but Page says that the fans really are the ones who deserve it. Page says the fans started a revolution that changed the wrestling world and the reason that AEW exists in the first place, then says he wants the fans to know that wrestlers don't compete for a title but for the fans themselves. He says the fans deserved to see the AEW World Championship and to have a champion that understands the connection with fans as well as one that is grateful for them.
Page says he didn't just walk into a battle at All In in his Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley, but he walked into a war to free the AEW World Championship. He thanks everyone who's helped him on his nine month mission to free the title including Orange Cassidy, "Switchblade" Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay who reminded him of why he loved wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing. He thanks Swerve Strickland for helping him despite their storied history with one another, then says All In weekend was full of highs, lows, blood, and tears. He says people like Moxley would say crying makes Page weak and less of a man, but he has the love and respect of his wife, kids, and the fans.
The Don Callis Family then make their way to the ring. Mascara Dorada follows.
Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. Mascara Dorada
The bell rings and Fletcher fires off stomps on Dorada. He rains down right hands on him and pulls on his mask, but Dorada uses two of the top ropes to deliver an arm drag to Fletcher. He follows it up with a missile dropkick off the top rope before Fletcher looks to fly through the middle rope. Dorada moves out of the way and delivers a Tornillo over the top rope to level Fletcher on the outside. The two men then return to the ring, and Fletcher lands a swinging Sidewalk Slam on Dorada.
Back from the break, Dorada delivers a thrust kick to Fletcher and lands a Shooting Star Press on him on the outside off the ropes. He follows it up with a series of kicks, then rocks Fletcher with an enzuigiri and follows it up with a Code Red. Dorada delivers a hurricanrana to Fletcher off the ropes, then follows it up with a 450 Splash and goes for a pin. Dorada kicks out.
Dorada connects with a tijeras on Fletcher that sends him crashing into the corner face first and looks to fly off the ropes, but Fletcher catches Dorada and sends him crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. He follows it up with a Brainbuster for the win.
Winner: Kyle Fletcher
Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and The Young Bucks then make their way to the ring. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Brody King, and Bandido follow, and Don Callis joins the announce desk.
The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Brody King and Bandido
King and Alexander begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Hechicero and Bandido tag in, and Bandido lands an arm drag on Hechicero. He follows it up with a diving hurricanrana off the top rope and tags in Bailey. Bailey tags in Knight, and the pair double team on Hechicero landing a kick on his chest. They then take down Matt and Nick with a double dropkick before Matt and Nick level King and Knight with double superkicks. Nick connects with an Escalara on King and Hechicero off the top rope.
Back from the break, Hechicero connects with a flapjack on Knight. Nick tags in, and The Bucks set up for the EVP Trigger until they realize they can't call that the move any longer since they no longer hold the title of EVPs. This opens the door for Bailey to be tagged in, and he fires off rapid kicks on Nick. He delivers an Axe Kick to Matt and lands a kick on his chest.
King and Hechicero tag in, and Hechicero double teams on King with Alexander. King clotheslines Alexander out of the ring and delivers a cannonball to Hechicero in the corner. Bandido tags himself in, and King delivers a tope suicida to The Bucks and Alexander on the outside. King helps Bandido get to the top rope, and Bandido flies to level Alexander and The Bucks once more. Back in the ring, Bandido sends Hechicero crashing off the top rope and pins him, but The Bucks break the fall. King fires off chops on Matt and Nick, but Alexander tosses King over to The Bucks. The Bucks fire off superkicks on King, and Alexander lands a German suplex on him. Bailey delivers a reverse hurricanrana to Alexander, but Matt and Nick have a superkick party with their opponents.
Bandido sets up for the 21 Plex, but Hechicero, Alexander, and The Bucks overpower him. Hechicero cinches in a Sleeper on Bandido, and Bandido fades
Winners: Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and The Young Bucks
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac