AEW Dynamite Results 7/16 - Adam Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs Face The Death Riders, Toni Storm Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 16, 2025, coming to you live from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois!

After a hard fought battle in a Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW All In this past Saturday that saw a number of other names get involved including The Death Riders, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin Bryan Danielson, "Hangman" Adam Page managed to regain the AEW World Championship for the first time since losing it on May 9, 2022. Not only will Page be appearing for the first time since with something on his mind to share, but he will also be joining forces with Mark Briscoe and one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Powerhouse Hobbs to take on Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in trios competition.

Elsewhere, "Timeless" Toni Storm emerged victorious against multi champion and winner of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Mercedes Mone at All In to retain her AEW Women's World Champion and continue her 150+ day reign as titleholder. Following such, she will be appearing on tonight's show to give a victory speech to the AEW fanbase.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as "Hangman" Adam Page makes his way to the ring.