Injury Update On Will Ospreay Following Seemingly Broken Nose On AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster," Will Ospreay's nose quickly began bleeding during his match with Swerve Strickland, with "The Aerial Assassin" being busted open from the opening minute of the contest. Following the thrilling 30:00 time limit draw, Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on Ospreay's nose in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

According to Meltzer, Ospreay did sustain a broken nose during his match with Strickland, but the injury is reportedly not severe and the two-time AEW International Champion is expected to be back in action next week. Throughout his AEW run, Ospreay has suffered from several minor injuries, but has mostly remained healthy since enduring a pectoral injury in 2023. There's no doubt that Ospreay's high-flying in-ring style has increased his chances of being injured, but thankfully the 32-year-old has always managed to escape any major fractures or trauma.

Following the match, Strickland was attacked and handcuffed to the ring ropes by The Young Bucks. However, while Matt and Nick Jackson were about to deliver a superkick to Strickland with thumbtacks attached to their shoes, Ospreay sacrificed himself for the former AEW World Champion. After "Dynamite" concluded, reports suggested that the current plan moving forward will be for Ospreay and Strickland to enter battle with The Young Bucks at All In Texas next month. Despite Strickland and Ospreay failing to get along as of late, both men will need to find a way to put their differences aside in order to defeat Matt and Nick Jackson at AEW's biggest show of the year.