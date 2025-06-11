AEW Summer Blockbuster Results 6/11 - Swerve Strickland Faces Will Ospreay, TayJay Take On Bayne & Ford

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Summer Blockbuster on June 11, 2025, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will be meeting one another in the ring tonight as tensions between them and "Hangman" Adam Page continue to grow. Ospreay has tried making appeals to both Strickland and Page in order to get them to join forces with each other and him so they can take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, but has been unsuccessful in his attempts thus far.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay of TayJay will be reuniting for the first time since coming up short against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight on the January 13, 2023 episode of "AEW Rampage" as they take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Not only did Jay, Bayne, and Ford all met one another in the ring on the May 28 episode of "Dynamite" when the former two women defeated the latter and Harley Cameron in a No Disqualification Match, but Melo came to Jay's aid last Wednesday during the Fyter Fest special when Bayne and Ford had left Jay laid out.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be teaming up with one another and their Hurt Syndicate stablemate MJF to take on Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Komander in trios action. The Hurt Syndicate told Knight, Bailey, and Komander at Fyter Fest that they needed to first earn their respect when the former three men looked to challenge them to a match. Later that same night, they earned the respect of The Hurt Syndicate when they defeated Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobernable.

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will both be putting their titles on the line in a Winner Takes All Match at AEW All In on July 12. Before the familiar foes meet one another in the ring once again, they will be putting pen-to-paper tonight as they sign the contract to make the match official.

After joining forces with Hechicero and his Don Callis Family stablemate Konosuke Takeshita to defeat The Outrunners and Bandido in trios competition at Fyter Fest, Kyle Fletcher looks to bring another win back to The Don Callis Family as he goes one-on-one with Anthony Bowens. Bowens will surely be extra motivated to score a win tonight as well, having come up short against Ricochet and the aforementioned Okada in a Continental Championship Eliminator match on the May 21 edition of "Dynamite" and the May 31 episode of "AEW Collision" respectively.

Queen Aminata will be returning to an AEW ring for the first time since coming up short to Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match at the "Collision" Playoff Palooza special on April 26 as she collides with Thekla. This will mark Thekla's second ever match in AEW, having defeated Lady Frost last week at Fyter Fest.

Speaking of Storm, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she squares off with Julia Hart in non-title action as Mercedes Mone watches the action from the announce desk. The reigning TBS Champion ate a steak dinner and a glass of wine at the announce desk at Fyter Fest as she watched Storm and Mina Shirakawa defeat Hart and Skye Blue in a tag team match.

Additionally, CMLL star Mistico will be making his return to AEW as he appears on tonight's show as a potential match between him and the aforementioned MJF hangs in the balance for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico.