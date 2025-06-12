Backstage Details Match Reportedly Planned For AEW All In Texas

AEW's biggest event of the year is one month away at the time of writing, and the card for All In Texas is beginning to take shape. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will continue their legendary rivalry in a match for the new AEW Unified Championship. Mercedes Mone looks to add another title to her collection as she challenges "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Hangman Page will be the man who not only challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, but the man who will finally rid the company of the Death Riders.

However, there is another match currently in the works according to a new report from Fightful Select, a match that looks to involve both former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, and former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Sources in AEW that Fightful spoke to claim that the current direction for Strickland and Ospreay is for them to team up at All In Texas against the company's EVP's The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson superkicked Ospreay with thumbtack covered sneakers by accident on the "Summer Blockbuster" TV special on June 11 as they were originally aiming for Swerve, but Ospreay took the bullet for the man he had just wrestled for 30 minutes.

Sources familiar with all four men have claimed that a tag team match between The Young Bucks and Strickland has been on table for a while, but it was unclear as to who Strickland's partner would be. However, the company went with Ospreay following the result of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing, where Page emerged victorious over "The Aerial Assassin." There are currently no stakes, or stipulations attached to the match, but considering there are still four weeks before the event, and shows like "Grand Slam Mexico" and "Dynamite 300" along the way, that could all change.