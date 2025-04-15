AEW Announces Details For Forbidden Door 2025 Plus Scotland Debut

Over the weekend of All In London 2024, it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling would be bringing their annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view to the English capital on August 24, 2025. While the event was officially confirmed at the event itself, advertising around Wembley Stadium had already announced it in the days leading up All In, but one thing was common throughout; there was no venue attached to Forbidden Door. That has now changed.

As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK! In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20... pic.twitter.com/5oU3yPwfkb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2025

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced on BBC London News that Forbidden Door 2025 will take place at The O2 Arena in London, while also revealing that AEW will be making their debut in Scotland on August 20 with episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" taking place at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Tickets for both events will go on general sale at 10AM BST on Friday, May 2, and a number of pre-sales for the two shows will begin on Monday, April 28.

While AEW will be making their debuts in both venues, The O2 and The OVO Hydro have played host to a number WWE events over the past few years, with London being the home of Money in the Bank 2023, and Glasgow being the home of Clash at the Castle 2024. Both venues also hosted episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" during the company's most recent European tour, having held numerous WWE live events in the past.

As for what AEW and NJPW fans can expect, they will see the fallout from All In Texas that takes place on July 12 for AEW, as well as the more immediate fallout from NJPW's G1 Climax tournament which concludes the week before, and will potentially be the final time NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestles in the UK before he hangs up his boots at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January 2026.