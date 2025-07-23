AEW Dynamite Results 7/23 - Adam Page Takes On Wheeler Yuta, Toni Storm Collides With Billie Starkz

The bell rings and FTR waste no time raining down right hands on Bailey and Knight. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler send Knight crashing out of the ring and rain down right hands on Bailey, then set up for Shatter Machine on him. Bailey escapes and pins Harwood, but Harwood kicks out.

Bailey and Knight fly over the top rope to level FTR on the outside, and Bailey dumps Harwood back in the ring. Harwood responds with a chop to Bailey, then fires off stomps on him in the corner. Bailey and Harwood exchange right hands with one another, but Harwood levels Bailey with a back elbow. Bailey lands a back body drop on Harwood on the bottom of the entrance ramp, and Knight delivers one of his own to Wheeler.

Back from the break, Knight and Bailey double team on Harwood in the ring. Knight delivers a splash to Harwood off the top inside the ring, and Bailey delivers a moonsault off the ropes to level Wheeler on the outside.

Harwood sends Knight's knee bouncing off the ring post twice, then rakes his face and cinches in a Figure Eight Leg Lock on him using the ring post. Bailey breaks up the submission by firing off rapid fire kicks on Harwood's chest, but Wheeler delivers a Dragon SCrew to Bailey.

Harwood delivers a Dragon Screw of his own to Knight back in the ring and cinches in a Sharpshooter on him as Wheeler locks one in on Bailey on the outside. Knight and Bailey escape, but Harwood sits Knight on the tope rope and joins him up there a sWheeler ascends to the top on the other side of the ring. Harwood delivers a superplex to Knight and Wheeler follows it up with a crossbody, but Bailey delivers a Shooting Star Press to Harwood. Knight then pins Harwood, but Harwood kicks out.

Back from another break, Bailey slips out of the way of FTR's path and delivers a moonsault to them on the outside over the top rope. He delivers a pair of flipping knees to Harwood back inside the ring, but Wheeler sends Bailey crashing into one of the barricades. Bailey sends Wheeler flying over the barricade and delivers a running crossbody to level him. Back in the ring, Knight sets up for the UFO Splash on Harwood. Harwood gets his knees up and rolls up Knight, but Knight kicks out. Harwood lands a powerbomb on Bailey, but Knight rolls up Harwood. Harwood kicks out, then pins Knight as Hathaway extends him his crutch to hold onto for assistance for the win.

Winners: FTR

After the match, Tony Schiavone joins FTR and Hathaway in the ring. He says everyone in AEW knows that he's not a wrestler and Cope had no business putting his hands on him last week, but Cope's music hits and he makes his way out. Hathaway reminds Cope that he can't get in the vicinity of FTR, and Cope says he forgot about that. He says he made a business deal with some gentleman, and says they were willing to come to the ring to do what he can't. He then reveals that the business of the men he enlisted is hurting people.

The Hurt Syndicate's music hits, and Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP make their way out. MVP shakes Cope's hand, and Benjamin and Lashley fire off right hands on Wheeler and Harwood. Security and other officials run down to the ring to try and separate all four men, but are unsuccessful in doing so. Lashley sends Wheeler crashing into one of the barricades, but security finally breaks things up. Inside the ring, Cope looks to deliver a spear to Hathaway inside the ring. Hathaway moves out of the way, and Cope accidentally hits a security guard.

