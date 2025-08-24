NXT Heatwave Live Coverage 8/24 - Femi Vs. Evans, Grace Vs. Monroe, Tag Titles At Stake

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of "NXT" Heatwave coming to you from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts!

On Tuesday, Je'Von Evans was able to take advantage of Trick Williams being distracted by the sight of Mike Santana to pick up the win and earn the Number One contendership to face Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

The NXT Tag Titles will be on the line when Hank and Tank defend them against two DarkState members. The faction admitted to taking out the champions earlier this month because they were coming for their titles.

NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page will team up with Chelsea Green in a mixed tag match to represent Canada. They'll face off against two former U.S. Olympians, Tavion Height and Tyra Mae Steele.

Jacy Jayne became a double champion when she won the TNA Knockouts Championship last month. She'll defend it against former Knockouts champion, Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance. On "NXT", Slamovich was the special guest referee for Jayne and her Fatal Influence cohorts against Ash, Heather By Elegance, and M by Elegance, in which Fatal Influence won.

Speaking of the double champion, a triple threat will determine Jayne's next contender for the Women's Championship. Lola Vice will take on Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker. Jordan was the inaugural Women's North American champion.

Last month, Blake Monroe turned on her friend, Jordynne Grace. Since then, she's bullied and body shamed "The Juggernaut". Grace looks to get revenge against "The Glamour".

See Wrestling Inc.'s staff picks for tonight's winners here.