WWE NXT Results 9/23 - Winner Takes All Match, Speed Women's Title #1 Contenders Tournament Finals

NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams will both be putting their titles on the line as they go head-to-head in a Winner Takes All Match. Amidst the TNA locker room voicing their discontent on social media for not being invited to last Tuesday's Homecoming special, Williams informed Femi of their match whilst Femi was involved in a verbal exchange with his "NXT" No Mercy opponent Ricky Saints this coming Saturday on "The Grayson Waller Effect".

Speaking of No Mercy, Sol Ruca will be finding out who will be challenging her challenger for the WWE Speed Women's Championship is at the Premium Live Event as Candice LeRae collides with Lainey Reid in the Finals of the WWE Speed Women's Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. LeRae defeated TNA Wrestling's Xia Brookside in a First Round match on the September 2 episode of "NXT", while Reid emerged victorious against AAA's Faby Apache in another First Round match on the September 9 edition of "NXT".

Additionally, Myles Borne will be going one-on-one with Lexis King in a Lights Out Match following weeks of ongoing tensions and the latter emerging victorious against the former in a Blindfold Match on the August 26 episode of "NXT".