TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 2/12 - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Albuquerque Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on February 12, 2026, coming to you from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico!

Moose made his return to TNA programming last Thursday when himself and The Hardys came to the aid of TNA World Champion Mike Santana who had been blindsided with an attack at the hands of The System's Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, and Cedric Alexander. Not only will Moose be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share, but he will also be joining forces with Santana, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy to take on The System in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.

Rivals Mara Sadé and Ryan Nemeth look to put their issues to rest once and for all tonight when they go head-to-head with one another in an Albuquerque Street Fight in front of Sadé's hometown crowd. While Sadé scored a win against Nemeth as part of a Christmas Surprise Mixed Ten Person Tag Team match on the December 25 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT", Nemeth holds a win against Sadé in singles competition during TNA Genesis on January 17.

Elijah will be making an appearance on tonight's show after himself and Jada Stone lost a match to Order 4's Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz in Mixed Tag Team Competition thanks to a Tombstone that Ali had managed to deliver to Stone while the referee was distracted. Elsewhere, Eric Young has something on his mind to share as he has a shot at the aforementioned Slater's X-Division Championship waiting for him as his reward for taking part in a Feast or Fired Match from the January 22 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Additionally, 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet co-winner Nic Nemeth will be making his return to action as he collides with Rich Swann.