TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/30/2026

It's turned into one of the toughest times of the year for wrestling viewership, as not only have the NBA and NHL playoffs returned, but the Nielsen Ratings system is once again undergoing a change that, according to Dave Meltzer, has seen wrestling viewership decline. As a result, "AEW Dynamite," "WWE SmackDown," and "TNA Impact" have all taken some hits over the past few weeks, though TNA execs may find some relief in their most recent episode of "Impact" showing some steadiness.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the April 30 edition of "Impact" drew 209K total viewers, and 0.03 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While this is among the lowest numbers "Impact" has drawn since TNA began airing on AMC back in January, the number was up 19% from April 23's 175K viewership, currently the lowest number "Impact" has drawn. Meanwhile, 18-49 showed no change from the week prior with a second consecutive 0.03.

Against the four week average, "Impact" had even more mixed results, with total viewership only down 1% from the average of 211K. It was a different story in the key demo, however, as while "Impact" was only down one point from an average of 0.04, it was enough to mean a 25% decline in 18-49. Sports competition was stiff for the night, with "Impact" going against two Game 6's in the NBA playoffs, and Game 6 of the Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars series in the NHL playoffs.

"Impact" featured one significant title match, as former WWE star Mustafa Ali successfully defended the TNA International Championship against standout Australian wrestler Adam Brooks. The show was headlined, however, by a "Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap Match," which saw Elijah emerge victorious over former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Frankie Kazarian in 16 and a half minutes.