TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/23/2026

Throughout February and March, "TNA iMPACT" recorded its best numbers since debuting on the AMC network at the beginning of the year, with many episodes gaining over 250,000 viewers each. However, the program's totals have started to suffer over the past month, and last Thursday's edition of "iMPACT" drew the third lowest viewership in its history of airing on AMC.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "iMPACT" averaged 175,000 viewers and posted a 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 17%, down from 212,000 viewers, with the 18-49 demo also dropping by 40% from 0.05. Despite "iMPACT" taking a massive hit in the ratings last week, TNA faced stiff competition on Thursday night, with coverage the 2026 NFL Draft dominating the charts with 4.6 million viewers on ABC. Additionally, TNA went up against arguably one of the toughest nights of sports in recent memory, as there were six games of playoff action across both the NBA and NHL on Thursday.

Before last Thursday's episode, "iMPACT" had drawn over 200,000 viewers for 12 weeks straight, with just the first two premiere episodes of the show averaging 172,000 viewers. This upcoming Thursday, 'iMPACT" has an opportunity to bounce back as there will be less sports competition, but it remains to be seen if the show can reach the heights it achieved earlier this year with TNA Slammiversary still being two months away.