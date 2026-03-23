TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/19/2026

After weeks of steady increases in viewership following its debut on the AMC network, "TNA iMPACT" saw a slight decrease for the episode that aired on March 19. The show was main evented by an intense face-to-face meeting between TNA Champion Mike Santana and Steve Maclin ahead of their match at Sacrifice on Friday.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the March 19 episode of "iMPACT" averaged a total of 250,000 viewers, down three percent from the previous week's 590,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.04 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which stayed consistent from the week prior.

Viewership for "iMPACT" was up three percent compared to the trailing four weeks average of 244,000 viewers. The trailing four weeks average rating stayed the same at 0.04.

Before the recently reinstated Maclin attempted to play mind games against a sober Santana in a bar during the main event meeting, Nic and Ryan Nemeth defeated The Righteous in tag team action. Elayna Black scored a victory over Jada Stone, and Moose made quick work of Brian Myers with a single spear. TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater cut a promo on his Sacrifice opponent, Eric Young, and TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace won a tag team match alongside Dani Luna against Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside.

On top of its Thursday episode of "iMPACT," TNA will also present Sacrifice on TNA+ on Friday, March 27. In addition to the TNA Championship and X-Division title matches, Grace will also defend her Knockouts gold against Luna and Lee. Four other matches have been announced for the show, including a no-disqualification match between Mara Sade and Black.