TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 3/19 - Mike Santana & Steve Maclin Meet Each Another, Moose Faces Brian Myers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on March 19, 2026, coming to you from the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia!

Before they face each other for the TNA World Championship at TNA Sacrifice on March 27, titleholder Mike Santana and Steve Maclin will be meeting with one another in the ring. After issuing an apology during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT", Maclin sent a pointed message to both Santana and commentator Tom Hannifan.

Speaking of last Thursday, Moose kicked off his quest to take out each member of The System one-by-one, defeating Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight. Tonight, he will be continuing on with it as he collides with Brian Myers.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth came face-to-face with Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous in a backstage confrontation last Thursday that also involved TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Following such, Nic and Ryan will be going head-to-head with The Righteous in tag team action.

Frankie Kazarian will be competing in singles competition as he squares off with The Home Town Man in what will mark The Home Town Man's first match since coming up short to Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on the January 29 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT". Kazarian assisted AJ Francis in scoring a win against Elijah last Thursday, prompting The Home Town Man to run down to the ring after the match to even the odds when Kazarian continued to beat down Elijah.

TNA Knockouts World Champion and "NXT" star Arianna Grace will be joining forces with Dani Luna for the first time ever to take on The Angel Warriors' Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside This will mark Lee and Brookside's first time teaming up since themselves and Indi Hartwell scored a win over The Elegance Brand's Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance.

Elsewhere in the Knockouts Division, Elayna Black will be in action as she goes head-to-head with the returning Jada Stone. Black emerged victorious against Mara Sadè on the March 5 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT", while Stone prevented Tasha Steelz from interfering in her Order 4 stablemates Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch Six Man Tag Team Match against TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann last Thursday.

Additionally, X-Division Champion Leon Slater will be making an appearance on tonight's show following his successful defense against the aforementioned Nic on March 5. Mr. Elegance also will be competing in a TNA ring for the first time as a member of The Elegance Brand when he goes head-to-head against an opponent who has yet to be announced.