TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/12/2026

The March 12 edition of "TNA iMPACT" saw a small increase in viewership as the show settles into its new home on AMC two months following its January debut on the network. The show saw the Hardys take on Sinner and Saint, a declaration from the newly re-instated Steve Maclin, and more.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the March 12 episode of "iMPACT" drew an average of 259,000 viewers, a four percent increase from the previous week's 249,000. The show earned a 0.04 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, staying consistent with the previous week's rating.

Compared to the trailing four weeks average viewership, the recent episode of "iMPACT" was up by seven percent from the average 242,000 viewers. The trailing four weeks average rating is 0.04, meaning the March 12 edition of the show stayed consistent there, as well, as TNA gears up for its next TNA+ special event, Sacrifice, on March 27 from the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

In addition to Matt and Jeff Hardy's match against Sinner and Saint and Maclin announcing he had been reinstated to the company following him picking the "fired" briefcase during the "Feast of Fired" match, the show also saw AJ Francis take on Elijah and Indi Hartwell defeat Kelsey Heather.

The main event saw Moose, alongside Alisha Edwards, take on Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta street fight where The System was barred from ringside. While Alexander put up a good fight, Moose speared him through a table set up in the corner of the ring for the victory.