TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/5/2026

"TNA Impact's" viewership and ratings have grown once again, following a slight dip in both metrics the previous two weeks.

The March 5 edition of "Impact" has drawn just a shade under the quarter million mark, with the average viewership of the show being 249,000, according to "Programming Insider." This is a sizable jump from the viewership for the previous two weeks — the February 26 and February 19 editions — which drew an average audience of 233,000. Last week's show's viewership is inching closer to the highest audience "Impact" has garnered since its move to AMC, which came on the February 12 edition that registered 254,000 viewers. As per "Wrestlenomics," the 249,000 number is higher than the four-week average, which is at 240,000.

The 18–49 key demographic rating also grew marginally for the March 5 "Impact," rising from 0.03 to 0.04. While it has risen from the previous week, the rating is lower than the four-week average, which is currently at 0.05.

Last week's show began with a TNA Knockouts World Championship match, where Arianna Grace successfully retained her title against Jody Threat, while The System became the new #1 contenders for the TNA World Tag Team titles. Leon Slater, meanwhile, continued his 200+ day reign as TNA X-Division Champion when he defeated Nic Nemeth, while the show closed with TNA World Champion Mike Santana demanding that TNA management reinstate Steve Maclin, whom he will face at Sacrifice later this month.