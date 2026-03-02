TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report: 02/26/2026

The stars of TNA Wrestling are firmly on the road to the annual Sacrifice event on March 27, with the February 26 episode of "TNA Impact" looking to get people excited for the company's next major event. Dani Luna picked up a big win over Lei Ying Lee, The System got the better of both The Hardys and The Righteous, and with a little help from Eric Young, Nic and Ryan Nemeth got the win against the team of Leon Slater and Mike Santana.

After a slow start on its new network and in a new timeslot, "Impact" has settled into life nicely on AMC, to the point where Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider have confirmed that the February 26 episode of "Impact" averaged 233,000 viewers for the second consecutive week. The show was also consistent with the trailing four week average on 232,000 viewers, and much like viewing figures for AEW shows on HBO MAX, the figure reported does not include those who streamed the show live on TNA+.

With all that said, the 18-49 demographic number did see a drop this week, dropping from a 0.05 to a 0.03 number which marks a 40% decrease. 0.03 is also the joint lowest number posted in the demographic since "Impact" moved to AMC, with the January 22 episode also posting a 0.03 number. In terms of the prime time cable rankings, a 0.03 number put "Impact" in joint 96th place for the evening, with "Impractical Jokers" on TBS taking the victory with a 0.21 number.

Despite the drop in the 18-49 demographic, "Impact" was one of the many wrestling shows that has benefited from the recent change in Nielsen's methodology on how TV ratings are calculated with the "Big Data + Panel" method. The change has seen "Impact" get a boost in average viewership to the point where the premiere episode of "Impact" on AMC back on January 15 actually has the second lowest viewership for TNA of the year.