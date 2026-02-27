TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 2/26 - The Nemeths Face Mike Santana & Leon Slater, Eight Man Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on February 26, 2026, coming to you from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee!

TNA World Champion Mike Santana will be joining forces with X-Division Champion Leon Slater to go head-to-head with Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth. After Santana apologized to Slater during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" for leaving him alone in the ring with Nic Nemeth and Eddie Eddie Edwards during their tag team match at TNA No Surrender on February 13 as he brawled with Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth confronted the pair with some choice words for them.

Speaking of Eddie, he will be joining forces with his System stablemates Cedric Alexander, Brian Myers, and Bear Bronson to take on TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, and The Righteous' Vincent and Dutch in an Eight Man Tag Team Match. Matt, Jeff, and The Righteous previously teamed up at No Surrender in a losing effort to Order 4's Mustafa Ali, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler in another Eight Man Tag Team Match.

While Ali, Agent 0, Hotch, and Skyler will not be in action tonight, their stablemate Tasha Steelz will be as she collides with Jada Stone. Stone hasn't been seen since herself and Elijah lost to Ali and Steelz in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the February 5 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" due to a Tombstone that Ali had landed on Stone while the referee was distracted.

Mickie James and The Elegance Brand's Ash By Elegance will be meeting with one another. James made her return to TNA Wrestling at No Surrender moments after Ash's stablemates M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance had retained the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside and a brawl broke out between all six women.

Elsewhere, the aforementioned Maclin will also be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Maclin was fired as part of the Feast or Fired Match from the January 22 edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT", and asked TNA commentator Tom Hannifan to get him a conversation with management.

Additionally, Dani Luna will be competing in her first match since scoring a win against Harley Hudson on the January 8 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" as she squares off with former Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee. Mance Warner will also be taking on AJ Francis after a backstage confrontation and subsequent brawl broke out between the pair in Francis' dressing room last Thursday.

We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Mike Santana and Leon Slater make their way to the ring. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth follow, and Frankie Kazarian joins the commentary desk.