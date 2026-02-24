TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/19/2026

The February 19 edition of "TNA iMPACT" from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, the first episode following the company's No Surrender special, saw a small decrease in viewership for the week, but was pretty solid across all other numbers and metrics. The show saw a guitar case casket match in its main event, as well as a TNA International Championship defense, and fans got to hear from TNA Champion Mike Santana.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the February 19 episode of "iMPACT" drew 233,000 viewers, down eight percent from the previous week's average of 254,000. The rating for the show in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic stayed consistent, with the latest episode drawing a 0.05, the same as the previous week.

Compared to the trailing four weeks average of 217,000 viewers, this episode of "iMPACT" was up seven percent. Also compared to the trailing four weeks average of a 0.04 rating, the show was up 25 percent.

The episode featured Trey Miguel, who defeated "WWE NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the TNA International Championship at No Surrender, defend the gold in a rematch against him, which Miguel won handily, despite Stacks' fiancée, TNA Knockouts Champion Ariana Grace, at ringside. Elsewhere on the show, Jody Threat defeated Tessa Blanchard, who was accompanied to the ring by The Diamond Collective.

Sinner and Saint defeated Rich Swann and BDE and Elayna Black called out Mara Sade before the main event, which featured Elijah and Mustafa Ali in the guitar case casket match. In the end, it was Ali to go crashing into the casket and Elijah shut the lid for the victory.