Trey Miguel Retains TNA International Title In Impact Rematch Against WWE's Stacks

Just six days removed from TNA No Surrender, Trey Miguel defended his newly-won International Championship against Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on "Thursday Night iMPACT." Fortunately for Miguel, it proved to be a successful one.

In this title match's closing moments, Miguel leapt off the top turnbuckle with a meteora for a near fall on Lorenzo. Before he could inflict further damage, Arianna Grace then slid her Knockouts Championships into the ring to distract the referee, allowing Lorenzo to rake Miguel's eyes and land a kick to the back of his head. Still, Miguel managed to bounce back with a win, courtesy of the Shellshock (swinging reverse STO) followed by the Lightning Spiral.

Miguel initially earned his TNA International Championship match at No Surrender by claiming a briefcase in last month's Feast or Fired match, which also marked his official return to TNA. Like tonight, Grace interfered in Miguel and Lorenzo's title match at No Surrender. In both cases, though, Miguel overcame her involvement to defeat Lorenzo, who continues to appear on TNA programming through the promotion's partnership with WWE.

As of this writing, Miguel's next challenger has yet to be determined. Meanwhile, Lorenzo is coming off a 70-day reign as TNA International Champion, having previously unseated Steve Maclin back in December for the title.

Ahead of Lorenzo's rematch against Miguel, Grace proclaimed that she and Lorenzo would be the new power couple of TNA, especially given that she captured the TNA Knockouts Championship at No Surrender. Following back-to-back losses to Miguel, however, Lorenzo is now left titleless.