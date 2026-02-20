TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results 2/19 - TNA International Championship On The Line, Guitar Case Casket Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT" on February 19, 2026, coming to you from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee!

Trey Miguel dethroned "NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo as International Champion at TNA No Surrender on February 13, winning the title for the first time in his career. Tonight, Stacks has the chance to win back the International Championship when he challenges Miguel for the title in what will mark Miguel's first defense since becoming the new champion.

Elijah and Order 4's Mustafa Ali look to put their issues to bed once and for all as they collide in a Guitar Case Casket Match. As tensions have continued to be on the rise between the two men over the course of the last several weeks, Ali and his stablemate Tasha Steelz emerged victorious against Elijah and Jada Stone in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the February 5 episode of "Thursday Night iMPACT" thanks to a Tombstone Ali landed on Stone. This prompted Elijah to throw out the challenge to tonight's match during last Thursday's edition of the show.

Jody Threat may have emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal at No Surrender to secure a future shot at "NXT" star Arianna Grace's freshly won TNA Knockouts World Champion, but she will have to momentarily refocus her sights as she goes head-to-head with The Diamond Collective's Tessa Blanchard. Threat, Indi Hartwell, and the aforementioned Stone came up short to Blanchard and her stablemates Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore in a Six Woman Tag Team Match on January 1 in what marked Threat's last time competing in a match on "Thursday Night iMPACT".

Additionally, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams of Sinner and Saint will be competing in their first match on "Thursday Night iMPACT" since coming up short to The System on December 11 as they square off with Rich Swann and BDE. Elayna Black will also be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share, as will TNA World Champion Mike Santana after himself and Leon Slater scored a win against Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards at No Surrender.